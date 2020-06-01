menu

U.S., Brazil Provide Joint Statement On Health Cooperation During COVID-19

Jun 01, 2020

White House: Joint Statement From the United States of America and the Federative Republic of Brazil Regarding Health Cooperation
This joint statement from the U.S. and Brazil discusses health cooperation between the two countries and notes, “The American and Brazilian people stand in solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus. … [A]s a demonstration of that solidarity, we are announcing the United States Government has delivered two million doses of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the people of Brazil. The United States will also soon be sending 1,000 ventilators to Brazil. … [I]n continuation of the two countries’ longstanding collaboration on health issues, we are also announcing a joint United States-Brazilian research effort that will include randomized controlled clinical trials. These trials will help further evaluate the safety and efficacy of [hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)] for both prophylaxis and the early treatment of the coronavirus” (5/31).

