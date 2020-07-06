menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Media Outlets Highlight Trump’s Policies, Statements On COVID-19, FDA Commissioner’s Comments On Administration’s Efforts; Washington Post Examines CDC’s Past, Present Mistakes On Zika, Coronavirus Testing

Jul 06, 2020

AP: Trump’s ‘strong wall’ to block COVID-19 from China had holes (Braun et al., 7/4).

Bloomberg: Building Trust in a Vaccine (Edney, 7/5).

The Hill: FDA commissioner says he can’t predict when vaccine will be ready after Trump’s timeline claims (Wise, 7/5).

New York Times: Trump Falsely Claims ’99 Percent’ of Virus Cases Are ‘Totally Harmless’ (Rabin/Cameron, 7/5).

Washington Post: Lessons unlearned: Four years before the CDC fumbled coronavirus testing, the agency made some of the same mistakes with Zika (Willman/Crites, 7/4).

Washington Times: FDA chief pressed on Trump claim that 99% of COVID cases are ‘harmless’ (Howell, 7/5).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.