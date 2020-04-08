U.S. Announces Additional $225 Million In U.S. Foreign Assistance To Address COVID-19 Globally

U.S. Department of State: Continuing U.S. Leadership in the Global COVID-19 Response Through Additional U.S. Foreign Assistance

In a press statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, announces an additional $225 million in U.S. foreign assistance to respond to COVID-19 globally, saying, “Our COVID-19 aid is focused on helping to reduce transmission of the virus through diagnosis, the prevention and control of infections in health facilities, preparing and bolstering emergency health systems, improving laboratories, training health care workers and more — all in an effort to respond to additional outbreaks to mitigate further impact to Americans overseas and better protect Americans at home from further transmission across our borders…” (4/8).