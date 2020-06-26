menu

U.N. SG Launches COVID-19 Roadmap To Help Nations Control Transmission, Recover

Jun 26, 2020

U.N. News: U.N. tallies action so far to fight COVID-19, and roadmap out of the pandemic
“Amid the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. has mobilized to save lives, control transmission of the virus, and ease the economic fallout, Secretary-General António Guterres told journalists on Thursday, speaking at the virtual launch of his report on the organization’s response to the crisis Not only does the report outline actions taken since the pandemic was declared, he said, it also offers a roadmap for building back better through greater global solidarity and unity…” (6/25).

