U.N. SG Issues Message Recognizing International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia

May 18, 2020

U.N. News: Unite against hate and violence targeting LGBTI people: U.N. officials
“U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is calling for people everywhere to support the right to live free and equal, in line with his message for the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, observed on Sunday. The commemoration comes as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic which has increased the vulnerability of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people…” (5/16).

