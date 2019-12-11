menu

U.N. SG, Emergency Relief Coordinator Call On Member States To Support CERF With Nearly $29B For 2020

Dec 11, 2019

Devex: U.N. chief presses member states to support CERF’s flexible humanitarian funding
“U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock this week called on member states to match rising humanitarian needs with a boost in preventive and emergency response funding for 2020. ‘Next year, the United Nations and partner organizations aim to assist nearly 109 million people — the most vulnerable people on the planet. One in 45 people around the world are expected to need our help, the highest number ever. That will require funding of nearly $29 billion dollars,’ Lowcock told member states during the annual pledging conference for the Central Emergency Response Fund on Monday…” (Lieberman, 12/11).

