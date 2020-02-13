menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.N. Secretary-General Says 250M Children Living In Conflict-Affected Areas, Urges For ‘Concrete Action’ To Prioritize Protection Of Children

Feb 13, 2020

AP: U.N. chief: 250 million children in conflict-affected nations
“Some 250 million children live in countries affected by conflict, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday. And he said 2018 saw more than 12,000 children killed or injured as a result of those conflicts, the highest number since 1996. … The secretary-general urged all countries to take ‘concrete actions’ to make the protection of children affected by conflict a priority…” (Lederer, 2/13).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.