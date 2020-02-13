U.N. Secretary-General Says 250M Children Living In Conflict-Affected Areas, Urges For ‘Concrete Action’ To Prioritize Protection Of Children

AP: U.N. chief: 250 million children in conflict-affected nations

“Some 250 million children live in countries affected by conflict, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday. And he said 2018 saw more than 12,000 children killed or injured as a result of those conflicts, the highest number since 1996. … The secretary-general urged all countries to take ‘concrete actions’ to make the protection of children affected by conflict a priority…” (Lederer, 2/13).