World Must Protect Children During Pandemic, U.N. SG Says, Launching Report Calling COVID-19 ‘Child-Rights Crisis’

AP: U.N. report: Pandemic turning into a ‘child-rights crisis’

“Children have so far largely escaped the most severe symptoms of COVID-19 but the social and economic impact ‘is potentially catastrophic for millions of children,’ according to a U.N. report launched Thursday. It said COVID-19 is turning into ‘a broader child-rights crisis.’ … Those badly hit will be children living in slums, refugee and displacement camps, conflict zones, institutions, and detention centers, and youngsters with disabilities, the report said. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned in a video statement launching the report that the coronavirus pandemic is putting many of the world’s children ‘in jeopardy’ and urged families everywhere and leaders at all levels to ‘protect our children’…” (Lederer, 4/17).

Additional coverage of the U.N. report is available from Reuters and U.N. News.