U.N. Secretary General Provides Message For World Meteorological Day, Highlights Link Between Climate, Water

Mar 17, 2020

United Nations: Secretary-General Warns of Grave Water Crisis, Stressing ‘Every Drop Counts’ in Message for World Meteorological Day
In a message for World Meteorological Day, which takes place on March 23, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres says, “Climate and water are inextricably linked. … That is why, this year, World Meteorological Day and World Water Day share the theme of climate and water. … Let us mark World Meteorological Day this year by appreciating the inextricable link between climate and water and the importance of our hydrological cycle. Let us intensify our efforts to support our meteorological and hydrological communities to further the effective management of water resources. Let us count every drop, because every drop counts” (3/16).

