Media Outlets Recognize World Water Day

CNN: Around 10% of the world population can’t get clean water. Here’s how you can help on World Water Day

“Right now, almost 780 million people live without access to clean water, and more than 2.5 billion need improved sanitation. That’s according to the World Health Organization. March 22 is World Water Day, an annual U.N. observance spotlighting something so basic — and yet so scarce for so many. There are some simple things you can do at home that can help care for the global water supply…” (Blank, 3/22).

Devex: How satellite images could improve water management in Africa

“Climate change is expected to increase water scarcity in Africa. Already, 1 in 3 people in Africa face water scarcity and about 400 million lack access to safe drinking water. To further exacerbate this, many African countries don’t have the tools at hand to properly manage their water supplies. Noncomprehensive datasets make it difficult to know how much is coming in through rainfall and how much is washed away. This prevents certain governments from properly managing the supplies they have. … Satellite imagery offers a potential solution for better management…” (Jerving, 3/20).

U.N. News: ‘Count every drop, every drop counts’: U.N. weather agency calls for better water data on World Meteorological Day

“Floods, extreme rainfall, droughts, and melting glaciers … many of the major signs of climate change involve water. On this year’s World Meteorological Day, the U.N. weather agency (WMO) is reinforcing the message of World Water Day, by focusing on the links between climate and water, and calling for better water-related data. In a message to mark the Day, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said that climate and water are ‘inextricably linked. Both lie at the heart of global goals on sustainable development, climate change, and disaster risk reduction’…” (3/23).

U.N. News: World Water Day: Often overlooked, water resources are essential part of solution to climate change

“On World Water Day, the United Nations launched a flagship report which says that reducing both the impacts and drivers of climate change will require major shifts in the way we use and reuse the Earth’s limited water resources. The new global report calls, among others, for concrete efforts to address rising water stress and improve the efficiency of water use in agriculture and industry, and it outlines actions in three areas: first, enabling people to adapt to the impacts of climate change; second, improving the resilience of livelihoods; and, third, reducing the drivers of climate change…” (3/22).