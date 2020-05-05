menu

U.N. Rights Monitors Criticize U.N. Response To Haiti Cholera Epidemic In Letter To U.N. Secretary General

May 05, 2020

The Guardian: U.N. response to Haiti cholera epidemic lambasted by its own rights monitors
“Thirteen U.N. rights monitors have unleashed blistering criticism of the United Nations for its ‘deeply disappointing’ failure to make amends for having brought cholera to Haiti, causing the deaths of at least 10,000 people. In a letter to the U.N. secretary general, António Guterres, the independent monitors excoriate the world body for making ‘illusory’ promises to the Haitian people. They note that having pledged $400m for a cholera clean-up mission, the U.N. has raised just $21m and spent ‘a pitiful’ $3m…” (Pilkington, 5/4).

