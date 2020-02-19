menu

U.N. Prioritizing Polio Eradication, SG Guterres Says On Official Visit To Pakistan

Feb 19, 2020

U.N. News: Polio eradication a U.N. priority, says Guterres in Pakistan visit
“In one of the last bastions of polio on the planet, millions of children are being given a fighting chance against the paralyzing and potentially fatal disease. During his first official visit to Pakistan as U.N. Secretary-General, António Guterres stopped at a kindergarten in Lahore on Tuesday, as the country kicked off its initial nationwide polio campaign for the year…” (2/18).

