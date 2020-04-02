menu

U.N. Postpones Global Climate Conference Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Apr 02, 2020

Washington Post: Amid pandemic, U.N. cancels global climate conference
“The United Nations has postponed a pivotal climate conference scheduled for November amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delaying an international effort to head off the worst consequences of climate change. … The gathering, scheduled to be hosted by the United Kingdom in November in Glasgow, Scotland, typically draws tens of thousands of activists, top government officials, and business leaders from around the world. This year’s meeting was envisioned as a moment for nations to offer more ambitious plans to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and transition away from reliance on fossil fuels. … But the arena where the massive event was to take place, the SEC Centre, is being converted into a field hospital for patients infected by the virus that causes covid-19, the Scottish government said this week…” (Dennis/Mooney, 4/1).

