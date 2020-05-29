U.N. Postpones Climate Summit Until Late 2021; Organizations Representing 40M Health Workers Urge G20 To Consider Air Pollution, Climate In COVID-19 Recovery Plans

The Guardian: World health leaders urge green recovery from coronavirus crisis

“Doctors and medical professionals from around the globe have called on world leaders to ensure a green recovery from the coronavirus crisis that takes account of air pollution and climate breakdown. More than 200 organizations representing at least 40 million health workers — making up about half of the global medical workforce — have signed an open letter to the G20 leaders and their chief medical advisers, pointing to the 7 million premature deaths to which air pollution contributes each year around the world…” (Harvey, 5/26).

Reuters: U.N. confirms year-long delay for crucial climate summit

“The United Nations has delayed until late 2021 a crucial climate summit that had been scheduled for Britain this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday. … The summit will be rescheduled a year later to Nov. 1 to 12, 2021, the U.N.’s climate body decided on Thursday, after the British government proposed these dates…” (Abnett/Volcovici, 5/28).