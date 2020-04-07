U.N., Partners Call For Greater Investment In Nurses To Stem Global Shortfall, Recognize World Health Day Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

CNBC: WHO says there’s a global shortfall of 5.9 million nurses as world battles coronavirus pandemic

“The World Health Organization is urging countries to create at least 6 million new nursing jobs by 2030 to offset a projected ‘global shortfall’ as health-care workers across the world respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nursing is the largest occupational group in the health-care sector, accounting for roughly 59% of health professions, WHO says. There are just under 28 million nurses worldwide, about 5.9 million short of what the world needs to adequately care for the growing population, according to a new report published Monday from WHO, the International Council of Nurses, and Nursing Now…” (Lovelace, 4/6).

VOA: Globe Commemorates World Health Day Amidst Pandemic

“Tuesday is World Health Day, which is being commemorated as the world faces one of the biggest international health threats of the past century. The head of the World Health Organization, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a virtual news conference Monday in Geneva that the organization is paying tribute to the contribution of health care workers who have been at the forefront of treating patients with the coronavirus. … ‘One of the lessons I hope the world learns from COVID-19 is that we must invest in health workers — not only to protect lives, but also to protect livelihoods,’ Tedros said…” (4/6).

