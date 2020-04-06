U.N. Outlines Potential Socio-Economic Consequences Of Coronavirus In Report, Leaked Emails; U.N. SG Reiterates Call For Global Ceasefire

CBS: U.N. official warns of “dire” financial crisis due to coronavirus in leaked documents

“The United Nations is facing a ‘dire’ liquidity crisis as it deals with added expenses related to the need to ‘respond to the global health crisis’ of coronavirus, according to an email from Movses Abelian, the U.N. undersecretary general for General Assembly and conference management. That email was sent to explain a memo from the undersecretary general for management Catherine Pollard, and both documents were obtained by CBS News…” (Falk, 4/4).

IPS: U.N. Releases Report on Socio-economic Effects of Coronavirus

“As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, concerns are simultaneously growing about the current and long-term effects this will have on certain demographics — specifically, women, the youth, migrant workers, and many employees around the world. [Last] week, the United Nations launched a report ‘Shared Responsibility, Global Solidarity: Responding to the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19’ that detailed how these communities are affected disproportionately by the current pandemic and quarantine…” (Sadeque, 4/3).

U.N. News: U.N. chief urges unity in mobilizing ‘every ounce of energy’ to defeat coronavirus pandemic

“There should be only one fight in our world today, the United Nations Secretary-General said on Friday, issuing a loud clarion call to join ‘our shared battle against COVID-19.’ Ten days ago, António Guterres called for an immediate global ceasefire to help people in war-torn regions receive life-saving aid to fight the coronavirus pandemic. ‘We know the pandemic is having profound social, economic, and political consequences, including relating to international peace and security,’ the U.N. chief said, in a virtual press conference outlining the impact so far of the ceasefire appeal…” (4/3).

