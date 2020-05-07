U.N. Increases Pandemic Appeal To $6.7B For Developing Countries; Only $1B Of Original $2B Appeal Raised So Far

AP: U.N. appeals for $6.7 billion to fight virus in poor countries

“The United Nations announced Thursday it is increasing its appeal to fight the coronavirus pandemic in fragile and vulnerable countries from $2 billion to $6.7 billion. … Since the original appeal on March 25, the United Nations said $1 billion has been raised to support efforts across 37 fragile countries to tackle COVID-19. The updated appeal launched Thursday includes nine additional vulnerable countries: Benin, Djibouti, Liberia, Mozambique, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Zimbabwe…” (Lederer, 5/7).

U.N. News: Average of 80,000 COVID-19 new cases a day in April: U.N. health agency

“Since the start of the month, an average of 80,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported each day to the World Health Organization (WHO), the agency’s chief told journalists listening in to his virtual press conference on Wednesday. … Although numbers are declining in Western Europe, WHO said more cases are being reported every day from Eastern Europe, Africa, South-East Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Americas. However, even within regions and within countries, there are divergent trends, the agency added…” (5/6).