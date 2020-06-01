menu

U.N. Significantly Reduces Aid Operations In War-Torn Yemen As COVID-19 Cases Increase

Jun 01, 2020

AP: U.N. forced to cut aid to Yemen, even as virus increases need
“Aid organizations are making an urgent plea for funding to shore up their operations in war-torn Yemen, saying they have already been forced to stop some of their work even as the coronavirus rips through the country. Some 75% of U.N. programs in Yemen have had to shut their doors or reduce operations. The global body’s World Food Programme had to cut rations in half and U.N.-funded health services were reduced in 189 out of 369 hospitals nationwide…” (Michael/Hyde, 6/1).

