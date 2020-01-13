U.N. Committed To Helping Haiti Recover From 2010 Earthquake, Become More Resilient, Reports Success In Stanching Cholera Epidemic

U.N. News: U.N. committed to helping Haiti build better future, says Guterres, marking 10-year anniversary of devastating earthquake

“On 12 January 2010, a 7.0 magnitude quake struck Haiti, devastating its capital, Port-au-Prince. … Marking the 10-year anniversary of the tragedy, Secretary General António Guterres renewed the commitment of the United Nations to helping the country and its people build a better future…” (1/12).

Xinhua: U.N. reports winning battle on cholera in Haiti

“The international community is winning the battle against cholera in Haiti as new infection is rare, said a U.N. spokesman on Friday. By December 2019, when the latest numbers were available, no positive tests for cholera had been reported for nearly 11 consecutive months, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres…” (1/10).

Additional coverage of the 10-year anniversary of the Haiti earthquake is available from PRI.