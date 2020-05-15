menu

U.N. Calls On Nations To Address Mental Health Within COVID-19 Pandemic Responses

May 15, 2020

U.N. News: U.N. leads call to protect most vulnerable from mental health crisis during and after COVID-19
“Decades of neglect and underinvestment in addressing people’s mental health needs have been exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. said on Thursday, in a call for ambitious commitments from countries in the way they treat psychological illness, amid a potential global spike in suicides and drug abuse. Spearheading the alert ahead of the upcoming World Health Assembly in Geneva, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urged the international community to do much more to protect all those facing mounting mental pressures…” (5/14).

Additional coverage of the pandemic’s impact on mental health is available from Democracy Now!, NPR, U.N. News, UPI, and VOA (2).

