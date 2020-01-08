menu

U.K. PM Johnson Will Not Pursue DFID Merger With Foreign Office, Daily Mail Reports

Jan 08, 2020

Daily Mail: Boris Johnson will NOT axe the foreign aid department as he scales back pre-election plans for Whitehall shake-up
“The foreign aid department will escape the axe as Boris Johnson scales back his proposed Whitehall shake-up, the Mail can reveal. Plans for a radical overhaul that would have seen a raft of departments created, merged, or scrapped have been curtailed. Instead the Prime Minister will largely concentrate on improving performance in the existing ministries…” (Stevens, 1/6).

