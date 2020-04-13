U.K. Pledges £200M To Reduce Impact Of Coronavirus In Vulnerable Countries

Reuters: U.K. pledges 200 million pounds in aid to help stop second coronavirus wave

“Britain said on Sunday it was pledging 200 million pounds ($248 million) to the World Health Organization (WHO) and charities to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in vulnerable countries and so help prevent a second wave of infections…” (Holden, 4/11).

Additional coverage of the U.K.’s announcement is available from BBC and Bloomberg.