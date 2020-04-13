menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.K. Pledges £200M To Reduce Impact Of Coronavirus In Vulnerable Countries

Apr 13, 2020

Reuters: U.K. pledges 200 million pounds in aid to help stop second coronavirus wave
“Britain said on Sunday it was pledging 200 million pounds ($248 million) to the World Health Organization (WHO) and charities to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in vulnerable countries and so help prevent a second wave of infections…” (Holden, 4/11).

Additional coverage of the U.K.’s announcement is available from BBC and Bloomberg.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.