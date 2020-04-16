U.K. NGOs Express Concern Over $25M For COVID-19 Response Work In 15 Countries, Saying Amount Too Low

Devex: U.K. NGOs ‘deeply concerned’ about £20M for COVID-19 work in 15 countries

“U.K. NGOs that are lined up to respond to the coronavirus pandemic around the world are ‘deeply concerned’ by the £20 million ($25 million) allocated to them by the government, saying the funding is drastically below what is needed for the work they are tasked with. NGO leaders said the money would be spread much too thinly across the 15 vulnerable countries identified by the Department for International Development and called on it to increase its spending on the humanitarian response…” (Worley, 4/15).