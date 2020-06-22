Trump’s Remarks On Slowing Down Coronavirus Testing In U.S. Draw Criticism From Democrats, Public Health Experts, Others

Washington Post: Democrats, public health experts decry Trump for saying he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing

“President Trump’s Saturday night remark that he asked officials to ‘slow the [coronavirus] testing down’ sparked harsh rebukes from experts and frustration from his own staffers, who say it undercuts their efforts to reassure Americans as the disease surges around the country. The president’s comment, which came on the same day that eight states reported their highest-ever single-day case counts, drew a chorus of criticism from congressional Democrats and public health officials, who worry the president is more concerned with saving face than combating the pandemic…” (Abutaleb et al., 6/21).

