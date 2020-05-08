Trump, Putin Discuss Coronavirus Response, Arms Control During Phone Call; Trump Offers Medical Equipment Assistance

Wall Street Journal: Trump, Putin Discussed Coronavirus, Arms Control During Call

“President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the coronavirus pandemic and other bilateral issues in a phone call Thursday, as tensions between the two countries remain high. ‘President Trump reiterated that the United States is working hard to care for Americans at home and is also ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia,’ the White House said in a statement. The Kremlin said in a separate statement that the two leaders discussed coordinating their efforts to counter the virus and that Mr. Trump offered to send ‘a batch of medical equipment to Russia,’ but neither side provided further details…” (Restuccia, 5/7).

Additional coverage of the call between Trump and Putin is available from The Hill and Reuters.