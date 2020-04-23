Trump, Pakistan PM Discuss Coordination On COVID-19 Response, Afghanistan Peace Deal
“U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday discussed the global coronavirus pandemic and efforts to blunt its spread, the White House and the Pakistani leader’s office said. The two also discussed the U.S.-led effort to bring peace to Afghanistan, Khan’s office said in a statement distributed by the Pakistani embassy…” (Landay/Holland, 4/22).