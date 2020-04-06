Trump Continues To Promote Off-Label Use Of Drug For COVID-19 Despite Expert Opinion Of Unproven Effectiveness

New York Times: Ignoring Expert Opinion, Trump Again Promotes Use of Hydroxychloroquine

“President Trump doubled down Sunday on his push for the use of an anti-malarial drug against the coronavirus, issuing medical advice that goes well beyond scant evidence of the drug’s effectiveness as well as the advice of doctors and public health experts. Mr. Trump’s recommendation of hydroxychloroquine, for the second day in a row at a White House briefing, was a striking example of his brazen willingness to distort and outright defy expert opinion and scientific evidence when it does not suit his agenda…” (Crowley et al., 4/5).

Reuters: Exclusive: Pressed by Trump, U.S. pushed unproven coronavirus treatment guidance

“In mid-March, President Donald Trump personally pressed federal health officials to make malaria drugs available to treat the novel coronavirus, though they had been untested for COVID-19, two sources told Reuters. Shortly afterward, the federal government published highly unusual guidance informing doctors they had the option to prescribe the drugs, with key dosing information based on unattributed anecdotes rather than peer-reviewed science. While Trump, in a series of tweets and press comments, had made his opinions on the drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, well known, the nature of his behind-the-scenes intervention has not been previously reported…” (Taylor/Rosten, 4/4).

