Trump Campaign To Link Presidential Candidate Joe Biden To China Instead Of Focusing On President’s COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Apr 20, 2020

Washington Post: Trump campaign concludes there is more to be gained by attacking Biden than trying to promote president’s pandemic response
“President Trump’s campaign is preparing to launch a broad effort aimed at linking Joe Biden to China, after concluding that it would be more politically effective than defending or promoting Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision by top campaign advisers, which has met pushback from some White House officials and donors, reflects polling showing a declining approval rating for Trump among key groups and growing openness to supporting Biden in recent weeks, according to officials familiar with the data who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations…” (Scherer et al., 4/18).

