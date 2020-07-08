Trump Administration’s Commission On Unalienable Rights To Release Report Next Week; Human Rights Activists Raise Concerns

POLITICO: Pompeo to release human rights report in person, drawing pandemic fears

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo already had activists on edge over an upcoming report on human rights. Now they’re arguing his decision to unveil the report at an in-person, public event amid a pandemic is revealing the explicitly political nature of the work. The Commission on Unalienable Rights, a panel established by Pompeo to rethink how the U.S. — and possibly other nations — approaches human rights, is set to release a draft of its long-awaited report on July 16. The draft document will be presented during an event held that afternoon at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia…” (Toosi, 7/7).