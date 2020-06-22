U.N. Human Rights Council To Investigate Systemic Racism, Discrimination; U.S. Secretary Of State Says Actions ‘Mark A New Low’ For Body, Confirms Trump Decision To Withdraw

AP: Top U.S. diplomat calls U.N. rights body ‘a haven for dictators’

“U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the decision by the U.N.’s top human rights body to commission a report on policing and race amid international protests spurred by George Floyd’s death ‘marks a new low’ and confirmed the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council in 2018. The council agreed Friday in Geneva to commission a U.N. report on systemic racism and discrimination against Black people while stopping short of ordering a more intensive investigation singling out the United States…” (6/20).

U.N. News: Human Rights Council calls on top U.N. rights official to take action on racist violence

“The U.N.’s top rights official, Michelle Bachelet, is to spearhead efforts to address systemic racism against people of African descent by law enforcement agencies, the Human Rights Council decided on Friday. The resolution — decided unanimously without a vote — follows a rare Urgent Debate in the Council earlier in the week, requested by the African group of nations, following the death of George Floyd in the U.S. state of Minnesota…” (6/19).

