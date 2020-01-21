menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Trump Administration Urging U.S. Allies To End Health Worker Cooperation Agreements With Cuba

Jan 21, 2020

Washington Post: The U.S. is pushing Latin American allies to send their Cuban doctors packing — and several have
“…[T]he Trump administration is targeting the [Cuban] government’s signature medical brigades, urging U.S. allies to cancel their health cooperation agreements and send their Cuban doctors packing. At least four Latin American countries have done so — another blow to the island as it struggles under tightening U.S. sanctions…” (Krygier, 1/21).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.