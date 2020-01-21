Trump Administration Urging U.S. Allies To End Health Worker Cooperation Agreements With Cuba

Washington Post: The U.S. is pushing Latin American allies to send their Cuban doctors packing — and several have

“…[T]he Trump administration is targeting the [Cuban] government’s signature medical brigades, urging U.S. allies to cancel their health cooperation agreements and send their Cuban doctors packing. At least four Latin American countries have done so — another blow to the island as it struggles under tightening U.S. sanctions…” (Krygier, 1/21).