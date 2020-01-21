menu

Trump Administration To Release Plans Soon For Implementing U.S. Strategy On Women, Peace, Security

Jan 21, 2020

Devex: Delayed Trump administration WPS implementation plans to be released soon
“The U.S. State Department’s plans for implementation of the Trump administration’s U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security, more than 100 days overdue, are finished and ready to be submitted, the department told Devex. … The bipartisan WPS Act is the first legislation in the world of its kind, mandating U.S. support for political participation of women in fragile environments and in conflict prevention and resolution. It codified into law prior efforts of the U.S. government to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, a roadmap for the global WPS agenda that passed in 2000…” (Welsh, 1/21).

