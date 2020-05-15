menu

Trump Administration To Expand Strategic Stockpile; U.S. Health Officials Win Praise, Disappear From TV; CDC Releases Scaled Back Reopening Plan; Obama Administration Did Leave Behind Pandemic Plan, McConnell Says

May 15, 2020

CNN: Top health officials vanish from national TV interviews as White House refocuses messaging (Darcy, 5/14).

The Hill: McConnell says Obama administration ‘did leave behind’ pandemic plan (Carney, 5/14).

POLITICO: Trump administration to expand strategic stockpile for pandemic needs (Lim, 5/14).

POLITICO: CDC releases scaled-back guidance on reopening after White House blocked earlier release (Roubein, 5/14).

USA TODAY: Dr. Deborah Birx wins praise for managing the White House’s coronavirus message and Trump (Hjelmgaard/Jackson, 5/14).

Vox: Trump’s plan to limit the pandemic’s death toll: Undercount the numbers (Yglesias, 5/14).

Washington Post: ‘Not an acceptable answer’: Trump rebukes Fauci’s concern over reopening schools (Chiu, 5/14).

