Trump Administration Proposes To Cut PEPFAR Funding, Reduce U.S. Contribution To Global Fund

Washington Blade: Trump’s budget seeks increased HIV funds — but housing, global programs cut

“With a declared goal of beating HIV/AIDS in the United States by 2030, President Trump this week in his $4.8 trillion budget request for fiscal year 2021 proposed major increases in HIV/AIDS funds, but global programs … face steep cuts. … [D]espite $716 million proposed to beat HIV in a PrEP-centric ‘Ending the HIV Epidemic’ initiative, the budget seeks to cut … funding for PEPFAR and reduce the U.S. commitment to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculous & Malaria…” (Johnson, 2/12).