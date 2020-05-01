menu

Trump Administration Launches Effort To Develop Novel Coronavirus By January

May 01, 2020

Washington Post: Administration describes a dash for a coronavirus vaccine that would be available in January
“The Trump administration is racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine that could be fielded nationwide by January, U.S. officials said Thursday, as national stay-at-home guidance expired. The January timeline represents a fast pace for vaccine development but still means there would be no fail-safe protection from the novel coronavirus until long after most Americans are likely to have returned to work or school and until after the November presidential election…” (Gearan et al., 4/30).

Additional coverage of the effort, dubbed “Operation Warp Speed,” is available from CNBC and Reuters.

