Trump Administration Debates What To Do With Malaria Pill Stockpile Built Up Before Drugs’ Effectiveness Known; Analysts Say U.S. National Security Priorities Must Change Before Next Pandemic

New York Times: A Mad Scramble to Stock Millions of Malaria Pills, Likely for Nothing

“The Food and Drug Administration’s abrupt decision this week to revoke an emergency waiver for two malaria drugs promoted by President Trump as potential ‘game changers’ against the coronavirus has left 66 million doses stranded in the federal stockpile — and officials do not yet know what they will do with them. … As of Monday, the government has distributed 31 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to state and local health departments, hospitals and research institutions; 63 million tablets remain, according to Carol Danko, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services. Officials are working with the companies that donated the drugs to ‘determine the available options’ for the products…” (Stolberg, 6/16).

Washington Post: To prepare for the next pandemic, the U.S. needs to change its national security priorities, experts say

“…[T]hree months after President Trump declared a national emergency because of the coronavirus, officials and analysts are again asking whether national security should be dramatically recalibrated, this time around the threat of pandemic. … The Washington Post spoke to 29 current and former officials, lawmakers, and experts to ask how the coronavirus pandemic would change U.S. national security. The officials have served in Republican and Democratic administrations in the White House, the military, the intelligence community, and the State Department. Many of them claim no party affiliation. … If the United States wants to save more lives and fend off economic ruin when the next pandemic strikes, leaders should take the following steps, the analysts said, while they still have time…” (Harris/Ryan, 6/16).