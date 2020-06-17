menu

Trump Administration Breaks Protocol By Nominating American To Lead Inter-American Development Bank

Jun 17, 2020

Washington Post: Trump administration nominates American to head Inter-American Development Bank, breaking with tradition
“The Trump administration said Tuesday it will nominate Mauricio Claver-Carone, the current head of Western Hemisphere affairs at the National Security Council, as president of the Inter-American Development Bank, breaking an unwritten agreement since the bank’s inception in 1959 that it would be led by a Latin American…” (DeYoung, 6/16).

Additional coverage of Claver-Carone’s nomination is available from Bloomberg, Financial Times, The Hill, and New York Times.

