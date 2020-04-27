menu

True COVID-19 Fatality Rates Difficult To Ascertain; FT Analysis Shows Death Toll Could Be 60% Higher Than Recorded

Apr 27, 2020

Financial Times: Global coronavirus death toll could be 60% higher than reported
“The death toll from coronavirus may be almost 60 percent higher than reported in official counts, according to an FT analysis of overall fatalities during the pandemic in 14 countries. Mortality statistics show 122,000 deaths in excess of normal levels across these locations, considerably higher than the 77,000 official Covid-19 deaths reported for the same places and time periods. If the same level of under-reporting observed in these countries was happening worldwide, the global Covid-19 death toll would rise from the current official total of 201,000 to as high as 318,000…” (Burn-Murdoch et al., 4/26).

NPR: Why The True Fatality Rate Of COVID-19 Is Hard To Estimate
“NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly talks with Natalie Dean, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida, about the real fatality rates of COVID-19 — and why estimates vary…” (4/24).

