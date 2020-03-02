menu

Top Court In Colombia Expected To Rule On Whether To Permit Abortion In First Months Of Pregnancy

Mar 02, 2020

New York Times: Abortion Case in Colombia Could Be a Landmark in Latin America
“A top court in Colombia is expected to rule in the coming days on whether to permit abortion during the first months of a pregnancy, a decision that could be a landmark in Latin America and have a ripple effect across a region known for its restrictive laws. … Colombia is not only among the most populous and culturally influential nations in Latin America, but its high court is widely considered a legal trendsetter. Supporters of legalization say a ruling in their favor would herald a shift in a region steeped in conservative Catholic traditions that have long limited abortion. But opponents fear exactly that…” (Turkewitz/González, 3/1).

