Top Court In Colombia Expected To Rule On Whether To Permit Abortion In First Months Of Pregnancy

New York Times: Abortion Case in Colombia Could Be a Landmark in Latin America

“A top court in Colombia is expected to rule in the coming days on whether to permit abortion during the first months of a pregnancy, a decision that could be a landmark in Latin America and have a ripple effect across a region known for its restrictive laws. … Colombia is not only among the most populous and culturally influential nations in Latin America, but its high court is widely considered a legal trendsetter. Supporters of legalization say a ruling in their favor would herald a shift in a region steeped in conservative Catholic traditions that have long limited abortion. But opponents fear exactly that…” (Turkewitz/González, 3/1).