Timely HPV Screening, Vaccination, Treatment Could Help Eliminate Cervical Cancer Within 100 Years, Lancet Studies Show

IANS/IBT: 62 million women’s lives can be saved from cervical cancer by 2120

“Timely screening and vaccination once or twice in a woman’s lifetime can help avert 74 million cases and 62 million cervical cancer deaths over the next century, and reduce deaths by a third by 2030, two new studies published in The Lancet have predicted. … The first study modeled the progress that could be made towards eliminating new cervical cancer cases by introducing or increasing HPV vaccination coverage, or by combining high levels of vaccination with cervical screening once, or twice, in a woman’s lifetime. The second study included cancer treatment in its models alongside other variables and analyzed the impact of vaccination, screening, and treatment on reducing deaths…” (2/3).

PTI/The Week: Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

“…Based on the results of the studies, WHO’s cervical cancer elimination strategy has been updated which will be presented for adoption at the World Health Assembly in May 2020, the scientists noted. ‘If the strategy is adopted and applied by member states, cervical cancer could be eliminated in high income countries by 2040, and across the globe within the next century, which would be a phenomenal victory for women’s health,’ [Marc Brisson, study co-author from Laval University,] said. ‘However, this can only be achieved with considerable international financial and political commitment, in order to scale-up prevention and treatment,’ he added” (1/31).