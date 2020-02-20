Think Global Health Publishes Map Tracking Travel Restrictions On China Due To Coronavirus

Think Global Health: Travel Restrictions on China due to COVID-19

Samantha Kiernan, research associate on global health, economics, and development at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and Madeleine DeVita, intern with the Global Health Program at CFR, highlight a new map tracking countries that have imposed some type of travel restriction on China due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The authors note, “As of February 19, Think Global Health has identified a total of eighty countries imposing travel restrictions of varying severity on China due to the coronavirus” (2/19).