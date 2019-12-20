Study Of NIH-Developed Zika Vaccine Shows Improved Fetal Outcomes In Animal Model

NIH: NIH-developed Zika vaccine improves fetal outcomes in animal model

“An experimental Zika vaccine lowered levels of virus in pregnant monkeys and improved fetal outcomes in a rhesus macaque model of congenital Zika virus infection, according to a new study in Science Translational Medicine. … NIAID scientists developed the experimental vaccine and currently are evaluating it in a Phase 2 human clinical trial. … [Study authors] note that the ability of a vaccine to prevent persistent Zika virus infection may be an important consideration for future clinical research. Meanwhile, the animal model can be used to learn more about Zika virus transmission from mother to fetus and possible intervention strategies” (12/19).