State Of Missouri Files Lawsuit Alleging China Caused Novel Coronavirus Pandemic; China Says Legal Action ‘Very Absurd’

AP: China calls virus lawsuit brought by U.S. state ‘very absurd’

“China on Wednesday slammed a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. state of Missouri over the coronavirus pandemic as ‘very absurd.’ Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the legal action has ‘no factual and legal basis at all’ and repeated China’s defense of its response to the outbreak, which has largely subsided in the country where it was first detected…” (4/22).

AP: Missouri lawsuit alleges China caused coronavirus pandemic

“The state of Missouri filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Chinese government over the coronavirus, alleging that nation’s officials are to blame for the global pandemic. The lawsuit, filed in federal court by the state’s top lawyer, alleges Chinese officials are ‘responsible for the enormous death, suffering, and economic losses they inflicted on the world, including Missourians’…” (Ballentine, 4/21).