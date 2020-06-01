State Department, USAID Release Fact Sheet, Remarks On U.S. Efforts To Respond To COVID-19 Globally

U.S. Department of State: Update: The United States Continues to Lead the Global Response to COVID-19

This fact sheet provides an update on U.S. efforts to respond to COVID-19 globally, noting, “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the U.S. Government has committed more than $1 billion in State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) emergency health, humanitarian, economic, and development assistance specifically aimed at helping governments, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) fight the pandemic. This funding, provided by Congress, will save lives by improving public health education; protecting healthcare facilities; and increasing laboratory, disease-surveillance, and rapid-response capacity in more than 120 countries” (5/29).

USAID: Remarks for Deputy Administrator Glick’s Conversation with Hudson Institute on America’s Foreign Assistance Leadership

In remarks during a conversation with the Hudson Institute on America’s foreign assistance leadership, USAID Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick discussed U.S. assistance for global health and COVID-19 (5/29).