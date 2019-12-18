State Department Initiative Supports Economic Advancement Of Women, Addresses Gender-Based Violence In Americas
U.S. Department of State’s “DipNote”: Empowered Women Empower Others
Zach Braun of the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs and colleagues discuss the department’s Women Entrepreneurs in the Americas (WEAmericas) initiative, which support women’s economic advancement in the Western Hemisphere, as well as how the program contributes to efforts to address gender-based violence (12/17).