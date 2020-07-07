Some Countries Reopen After Staunching COVID-19 Cases; Millions Of Children Forced Into Labor, Early Marriage, Report Warns

The Telegraph: Aftershock of Covid-19 forces millions of children into begging, child labor and early marriages

“As incomes plummet and jobs are lost en masse in the wake of coronavirus, millions of children are being forced into begging, child labour and early marriages, a report has found. World Vision, a humanitarian organization, said that global predictions the the economic impact of the pandemic on children are now becoming a reality. Already, eight million children have been forced into begging and child labor as a consequence of the outbreak, World Vision warns. The report said 110 million children are facing hunger, and that 85 million households across Asia have little or no food stocks…” (Barber, 7/7).

Wall Street Journal: As Coronavirus Surges in U.S., Some Countries Have Just About Halted It

“Some European nations are closing in on a milestone that to the U.S. seems distant: virtually stopping the new coronavirus from spreading within their territories. Echoing the achievement of Asia-Pacific countries such as New Zealand, Vietnam, and Taiwan, a handful of places in Europe are reporting only a smattering of new daily infections. Their success in containing the pandemic has allowed them to reopen their economies earlier, at a faster clip and with greater confidence than the stop-start efforts of U.S. states and hard-hit neighbors such as the U.K…” (Douglas, 7/6).