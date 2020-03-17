Solidarités International Releases 6th Edition Of 2020 Water, Sanitation And Hygiene Barometer

Solidarités International: Water is in Crisis/es!

Alain Boinet, founder of Solidarités International, discusses the release of the 6th edition of the 2020 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Barometer, which assesses the current situation of water, sanitation, and hygiene throughout the world and provides recommendations on ways to address the water crisis. Boinet writes, “This 6th Barometer on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene aims to contribute to ensuring that the [World Water Forum in Dakar] is up to the challenges of a world that is increasingly thirsty! … This forum’s theme is ‘Water Security for Peace and Development.’ The real challenge, as we now know, is to take action to ensure that water does not become a factor of conflict and danger for populations and their development! … This forum must be a forum of practical responses to urgent needs and a forum of hope to achieve the SDGs in 2030, including in crisis situations” (3/16).