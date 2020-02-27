menu

Smoking, Drinking Among Young People Associated With Increased Likelihood Of Drug Use In Adulthood, U.N.-Backed Study Shows

Feb 27, 2020

U.N. News: Smoking and drinking link to recreational drug use by young people: U.N.-backed report
“The use of alcohol and tobacco by young people and children is closely linked to the use of illicit drugs, a U.N.-backed narcotics control body warned on Thursday. The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) annual report cites studies which reveal that, in young people aged between 16 and 19, early use of alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis leads to an increased likelihood of the use of opiates and cocaine in adulthood…” (2/26).

