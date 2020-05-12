menu

Disrupted HIV Efforts Amid COVID-19 Could Lead To More Than 500K Additional AIDS-Related Deaths Through 2021, UNAIDS, WHO Research Shows

May 12, 2020

U.N. News: U.N. issues ‘wake-up call’: Don’t sideline AIDS response during COVID-19 crisis
“… ‘There is a risk that the hard-earned gains of the AIDS response will be sacrificed to the fight against COVID-19, but the right to health means that no one disease should be fought at the expense of the other,’ said Winnie Byanyima, the head of UNAIDS, the U.N. agency dedicated to tackling the disease, and eradicating it by 2030. Projections estimate that a six-month disruption in antiretroviral therapy could lead to more than 500,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2020-2021, including through a rise [in] tuberculosis in sub-Saharan Africa, according to research conducted by a scientific modeling group convened by UNAIDS and the World Health Organization (WHO)…” (5/11).

