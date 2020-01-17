Sepsis Causes 1 In 5 Deaths Globally, Double Previous Estimates, Study Shows

The Hill: Sepsis kills more people than cancer around the world

“A new study finds that 1 in 5 deaths around the world is caused by sepsis, also known as blood poisoning, many more than previously estimated by medical experts. The study, led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Washington schools of medicine, was published Thursday in the journal The Lancet. It estimates that in 2017, there were 48.9 million cases of sepsis worldwide and 11 million deaths. That means nearly 20 percent of all deaths globally were sepsis-related. Previous studies have estimated that sepsis is partly the cause for 1 in 10 deaths globally…” (Guzman, 1/16).

