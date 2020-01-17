menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Sepsis Causes 1 In 5 Deaths Globally, Double Previous Estimates, Study Shows

Jan 17, 2020

The Hill: Sepsis kills more people than cancer around the world
“A new study finds that 1 in 5 deaths around the world is caused by sepsis, also known as blood poisoning, many more than previously estimated by medical experts. The study, led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Washington schools of medicine, was published Thursday in the journal The Lancet. It estimates that in 2017, there were 48.9 million cases of sepsis worldwide and 11 million deaths. That means nearly 20 percent of all deaths globally were sepsis-related. Previous studies have estimated that sepsis is partly the cause for 1 in 10 deaths globally…” (Guzman, 1/16).

Additional coverage of the study is available from BBC, CNN, Fox News, NPR, and U.S. News & World Report.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.